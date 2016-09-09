King’s Lynn Town FC set to reveal name of sponsor

King’s Lynn Town are expected to reveal the name of their new shirt sponsor this morning.

The club, who went into the new campaign without a name on their shirts, have called an 11am press conference at The Walks.

Tomorrow, the Linnets will be looking to continue their improved run of recent form when they travel to Chesham United in the Southern League.

Gary Setchell’s side have only lost one of their last five matches.

Lynn received a timely boost this week when Ryan Fryatt finally returned to training from his foot injury. Fryatt is expected to feature for the Reserves at home to Holland tomorrow before resuming first-team duty at Biggleswade on Tuesday night.

Recent signing Danny Emmington is expected to make his debut at Chesham, who currently sit sixth in the league standings.

Last night, Lynn were due to set out on the Youth Cup trail for the first time since the club reformed with a tough game against Cambridge City in the Preliminary Round.

Last season, City progressed through the four qualifying rounds of the competition before going out at Mansfield in the First Round proper.