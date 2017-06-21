King’s Lynn Town FC sign attacking midfielder Harry Whayman, 17

King’s Lynn Town Football Club this morning (June 21) announced the signing of attacking midfielder/winger Harry Whayman.

The 17-year-old, who turns 18 in September, is manager Ian Culverhouse’s sixth signing of the summer and has been placed on a two-year club contract.

Whayman was part of Ipswich Town’s academy set up for eight years before being released earlier this year.

After being released he joined Diss Town where he played a handful of games towards the end of last season helping them to seven consecutive wins.

Keen Linnets fans may remember that Harry scored both goals for Diss at The Walks in a victory over the reserves in April.

Whayman has been studying at Easton College and whilst here he was selected to represent England at college level in a tour of Italy.

Speaking to www.kltown.co.uk, Whayman said: “I really am very excited to have signed for the club. The stadium is impressive and I’m looking forward to playing in front of a lot of people here when the season starts.

“First though is pre season and I will be working very hard to impress so that I can earn the chance to be involved come August.

“I see this move as the ideal opportunity for me to further my football career. I cannot wait to get started.”