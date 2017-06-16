King’s Lynn Town FC sign attacking midfielder Parker from Sudbury

King’s Lynn Town FC have announced the signing of 31-year-old Craig Parker, an attacking midfielder/striker from Sudbury.

Parker, who is also at home in the “number 10” role, scored 42 goals from 99 appearances for the Suffolk side over two seasons and list Chelmsford City, Leiston and Needham Market among his former clubs.

Speaking to www.kltown.co.uk, Parker said that meeting manager Ian Culverhouse persuaded him in a move to The Walks.

“Yes, Ian sold me the club, told me of his and the chairman’s aims for next season and I was instantly hooked.

“I’m a Norwich lad and King’s Lynn has always been known as a big club and a club that should be further up the football ladder.

“I was offered the chance to join the club a few years back but at the time circumstances were different for me.

“Also the club were in the Northern Premier League and I just wasn’t able to commit to all the travelling that involved, However things have changed and I’m really looking forward to scoring goals for King’s Lynn and helping everyone at the club achieve their aims – I feel that this is a club going places.”

A former youngster with Cambridge United he went on to play for Bury for a season before making a name for himself as a goalscorer with Needham Market who he joined in 2009.

He spent two seasons with Market scoring 67 goals from 71 appearances. He moved on to Chelmsford City in May 2011 making 40 appearances, scoring nine times.

Parker returned to Bury Town on loan, then joined Bury in 2013 but moved on to Leiston that summer. He joined Sudbury in January 2015 from Leiston and made 115 appearances and scored 47 goals.

