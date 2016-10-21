King’s Lynn Town FC sign Sam Warburton on loan from Nuneaton

King’s Lynn Town FC have this morning (Friday 21) secured the loan signing of Sam Warburton from Nuneaton.

A club statement said: “We are pleased to announce a three-month loan signing of Sam Warburton from Nuneaton. Warburton, who was released by Northampton Town in December, spent time on loan at Rugby Town until recently.

“The left sided player is nineteen years old and is comfortable at left back or in midfield.

“The club would like to thank Nuneaton manager Kevin Wilson for his assistance in the loan signing of Sam.

“More good news for the Linnets is Lee Smith is back from his travels and will resume training, although he will need to do a mini pre-season before resuming first team action.

“With Sam joining and Lee back, it gives the squad a better look after the recent departures of Gary Mills and Liam Fryatt.”