King’s Lynn Town FC sign triallist Siddons

King’s Lynn Town have signed triallist Tom Siddons.

Siddons, 26, has put pen to paper on a one-year deal, after finding the net three times in five games so far during pre-season for the Linnets.

The big striker has been on trial at the Linnets during pre-season has been rewarded for his fine form since joining the club.

Tom scored 19 goals in 42 appearances for Sleaford Town last season, he also made his name as an England Under-18 international.

Speaking to the club website, Siddons said: “I’m glad that my pre-season form hasn’t gone unnoticed, I’m looking forward to the real football starting next week.

“King’s Lynn have a good side and the lads have made me fee very welcome since my arrrival.

“I would like to say a big thanks to Ian and the chairman for giving me this chance and I hope I can reward them both with some goals.”