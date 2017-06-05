King’s Lynn Town FC sign trio

The arrival of striker Craig Gillies completed a busy weekend of transfer activity for King’s Lynn Town boss Ian Culverhouse yesterday.

Chatteris Town frontman Gillies became the third player to put pen-to-paper following the signatures of Lowestoft Town duo Ryan Jarvis and Frazer Blake-Tracey on Saturday.

Gillies has signed a one-year deal, as has Blake-Tracey, while Jarvis arrives on a two-year contract.

Culverhouse said: “I’m very pleased to have got Ryan on board with us for the new season.

“He brings great experience to the club, something which were lacking towards the end of last season. He has great ball retention and can also pick a pass as well.

“He’s also a very comfortable Step Three player and I know he is a very valuable acquisition to the squad.”

Born in Fakenham, Jarvis spent five seasons with the Canaries, scoring a memorable goal against Liverpool at Carrow Road in 2005.

A series of loan moves followed a move to Leyton Orient in 2008 where he notched 10 goals in 84 appearances.

York City was the next destination before finally moving to Lowestoft Town in 2015.

He has also represented England at under 16, 17 and under-19 level.

On his fresh challenge, Jarvis told the club’s website: “I am very happy to have made the move and cannot wait to get started with Ian and the lads.

“I’m only 30 years of age so I’m not an old man yet and I know that I have lots to offer the club. I know that the team is a very young one so hopefully my experience will help to steady the ship going forward.

“I came along to the Norfolk Senior Cup final and there’s certainly some good players around the club and I’m genuinely excited about the new season.”

Highly-rated defender Blake-Tracey, 21, operates on the left-hand side of the back four.

He joined Lowestoft from Dereham Town in the summer of 2016, making 50 appearances for the Trawlerboys and scoring three goals.

A product of Dereham’s Education and Academy, he was a first team regular with the Magpies in 2015-16, winning both the manager’s Player of the Season and the Player of the Season awards.

Gillies stands at fix foot two inches, and bagged 38 goals for Chatteris Town last season.

The rookie striker hopes to take the step up in his stride after scooping the supporter’s player of the season and first team’s player accolades with the Kershaw Premier League side outfit last season.

Gillies, who has also played for Doddington United, King’s Lynn Town Reserves and Lytham Town, said: “It’s a massive step up for me but one which I believe I can do.

“I know I have a lot to learn, However I am totally focused on being the best I can be and hopefully with the help of Ian and his coaching staff I can do well for Lynn.

“I think I can bring something a little different to the team. I’m physically strong and enjoy the battle. I’m good in the air and like any striker I love scoring goals.”

Leaving the Linnets is midfielder Connor Marshall who has signed for Corby Town.