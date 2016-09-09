King’s Lynn Town Football Club announce two local shirt and shorts away sponsors

King’s Lynn Town Football Club have announced that locally based companies Barsby Produce Ltd and SWC Security have come on board as shirt and short sponsors respectively for the Linnets away kit.

Barsby Produce are a locally run fruit and vegetable business located on the Hardwick Industrial Estate, in Lynn, ran by managing director Peter Hancock.

Peter was a guest of chairman Stephen Cleeve at Lynn’s FA Cup fixture against Brigg Town on Saturday, and said about the deal: “I’ve owned Barsby Produce for 20 years and I wanted to do something a little bit celebratory because of that fact.

“So when Stephen approached me I leapt at the chance to join two King’s Lynn organisations together. I love football but Saturday was my first time watching the Linnets and I came along as the guest of the chairman and saw them play Brigg Town in the FA Cup and they won resoundingly.

“The passion shown by the players especially the youngsters was what sealed the deal for me.”

SWC Group Ltd are a Wisbech based security company that already supply security to all Linnets home fixtures and most of the recent club events held at the football club.

Brett Cruickshank was on hand at today’s kit unveiling, and said: “Being involved with King’s Lynn was a no-brainer really.

“It’s good way of advertising and getting our name out there a lot more. We’re growing at the moment so we are looking at bigger things and this was a opportunity to get our name out their more.

“Hopefully this will create some awareness for us and hopefully with the logo being on the shorts the fans will see it and may even bring us some business.

“I’ve seen the kit and it looks very nice. I’m a keen runner myself and I’m hoping to get a pair of shorts for myself so that I can carry on the advertising.”