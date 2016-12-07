King’s Lynn Town go eight games unbeaten with Weymouth stalemate

Weymouth 0 King’s Lynn Town 0

The Linnets made it eight games unbeaten last night (Tuesday) with their second successive away stalemate, this time after a long midweek journey to Weymouth.

Lynn had previously negotiated another tricky trip on Saturday at Dunstable, which was also scoreless.

Both sides had their chances, including for Lynn recent signing Ryan Hawkins having his shot cleared off the line.

Lynn travel to Gateshead next weekend in the FA Trophy.

More in Friday’s Lynn News.

Weymouth: Matthews, Brooks, Cooper, Evans, Zubar, Wannell, Copp (Rodriguez 67), Davis, Jordan (Yetton 66), Fleetwood, Shephard (Jevon 79). Subs: Wells, Jevon, Lowes, Yetton, Rodriguez.

Lynn: Street, Zielonka, Yong, Gaughran, Quigley, Emmington (Stevenson 81), Clunan, McWilliams (Fryatt 85), Hilliard, Hawkins (Edge 89), Warburton. Subs: Stevenson, Fryatt, Edge, Congreve. Booked: Quigley, Yong, Hawkins.