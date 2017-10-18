King’s Lynn Town go top of Southern League

Southern League Premier Division

Dunstable Town 0 King’s Lynn Town 4

King’s Lynn Town moved to the top of the Southern League standings with a routine win at Creasey Park.

The margin of victory might have been much greater for Ian Culverhouse’s side who were denied several times in the first half by home goalkeeper Kieran Ogden.

The Linnets dominated the early stages but had to wait until the 27th minute before taking the lead when Ryan Hawkins broke into the box and chipped the ball over Ogden.

Lynn had to wait until five minutes after the break to increase their lead, Ogden bringing down Sam Gaughran and Clunan scoring from the resultant penalty.

The final two goals came from defenders, both scoring for the first time this season.

Sam Gaughran got on the scoresheet with a back post header on 76 minutes before Ryan Fryatt completed the scoring with a last-minute header from substitute Simon Lappin’s free-kick.

Although it is early days in the campaign, Lynn have now secured maximum points so far in their meetings with the bottom six.

Their only slip up so far came during the goalless draw against seventh-from-bottom Frome Town.

Lynn: Street, Norman, Blake-Tracy, Gaughran, Fryatt, Jarvis, Clunan (McQuaid 77), Parker, Gash, Siddons (Holt 56), Hawkins (Lappin 63). Subs not used: Ward and Hilliard.

Booked: Fryatt.

Scorers: Hawkins 27, Clunan 50 (penalty), Gaughran 76, Fryatt 90.

Attendance: 129.