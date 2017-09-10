King’s Lynn Town go top of Southern League table

King’s Lynn Town 4 Stratford Town 1

King’s Lynn Town powered to the top of the Southern League Premier Division table after emphatically ending Stratford Town’s unbeaten record at The Walks.

The Linnets were three goals up at the break as they controlled the game from kick-off and although Stratford replied from the penalty spot in the second half, a fourth home goal emphasised Lynn’s superiority.

It was the second successive Saturday that Lynn registered four times in front of their own fans to extend their unbeaten league and cup run to seven matches.

Despite creating three good opportunities early on the Linnets were frustrated by the visitors in the opening 25 minutes, but once the first goal arrived the result was never in doubt.

Lynn opened the scoring when midfielder Michael Clunan’s free-kick was met by the head of Gash.

Eight minutes later it was 2-0 after Clunan scored from the penalty spot following Lee Thomas’ foul on Cameron Norman.

It was game over on the stroke of half-time as Clunan and Norman combined to set-up Mettam to slot home a third.

A rare visiting attack saw Edwin Ahenkorah force Alex Street into a smart save early in the second half.

The visitors did reduce the arrears midway through the second period when Ryan Fryatt was harshly adjudged to have fouled Jazz Luckie in the box and substitute Ben Stephens scored from the spot.

But the hosts restored their three-goal cushion ten minutes later when brilliant work by Gash saw him play the ball into the path of Mettam to smash home a fourth.

There was still time for Sam Gaughran to take the field to make his 100th appearance for the club.

Lynn: Street, Norman, Blake-Tracy, Fryatt, Ward, Jarvis, Clunan, Parker (Gaughran 79), Gash (Gillies 79), Mettam (Siddons 79), Hawkins. Subs not used: Hilliard and Whayman.

Scorers: Gash 26, Clunan (pen) 36, Mettam 45+2, 78.

Stratford: Connor, Summerfield, Thomas, Francis, Gallinagh, Recci, Francis (Clark 53), Growcott, Fry, Taylor (Marsden 63), Luckie, Ahenkorah (Stephens 63). Subs not used: Evans and Hancocks.

Booked: Francis.

Scorer: Stephens (pen) 68.

Attendance: 659.