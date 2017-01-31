King’s Lynn Town goalkeeper celebrates 300-game milestone

Alex Street has come a long way since the first time he put on a King’s Lynn shirt in 2010.

Now, nearly seven years later, the Linnets’ goalkeeper has reached a milestone that only two players in history had achieved before him.

The 25-year-old made his 300th appearance for the club in Saturday’s 2-2 Southern League draw at Kings Langley, becoming just the third goalkeeper to reach the landmark.

Street, who has established himself as one of the best keepers in the league, is steadily closing in on the likes of Andy Claxton (318) and Billy Bedwell (378) on the all-time list.

He has already passed the likes of Norman Coe (267), Mick Manning (235), Ellis Gay (221), Jack Wall (204) and Gary Steel (200) between the posts with a large chunk of his career still ahead of him.

His playing days at Lynn began with a 3-0 defeat on the road at Long Buckby and Street has been reflecting on his seven years at the club going into tonight’s home clash against Slough.

Lynn’s undisputed number one said: “It’s been a funny seven years but I’ve loved every minute of it.

“I was fortunate to get a move with ‘Setch’ when I was 18 and although I’ve had my ups and downs I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else.

“I’m passionate about the club. I love putting on the shirt and playing and I’m as gutted as anyone when we lose.”

But it hasn’t always been plain-sailing for Street, who spent periods of the 2012-13 season with Wisbech, Deeping Rangers and Spalding United on dual registration, while being loaned out to Leiston in 2013-14.

It was during the 2012-13 season when the then out-of-favour Street really came of age.

With regular custodian Danny Gay cup-tied, Street’s heroics played a major part in helping Lynn to a history-breaking run in the FA Trophy.

“Football is a funny game and when you get dropped it is disheartening,” admitted Street.

“You have to keep looking at the bigger picture and keep believing in yourself. When Danny came in, the first thing I did is went away and got myself fit.

“When I look back, although it wasn’t the most memorable season from a personal point of view, it was our FA Trophy run that helped give us the momentum to go on and win promotion.”

Since regaining a regular place in the side, Street, who has kept 84 clean sheets during his stay at The Walks, hasn’t looked back.

The shotstopper, who admires and models himself on Petr Cech in the Premier League, picks out the midweek away win at Witton back in 2014/5 as probably his best performance in Lynn colours.

“I had one of my best games of my life that day,” said Street, who pulled off a string of fine stops to keep Lynn’s Cheshire-based opponents at bay.

“Witton absolutely battered us but we went on to win it thanks to a Dan Quigley header.

“Had we not got the three points then I think we would have gone on to be relegated that season.”

Despite closing in on the all-time club record, Street is remaining focused on the task in hand.

“It would be a massive achievement to go on and break the record but to be honest I’m not really thinking about it too much,” said Street.

“The support and messages I’ve had from the fans have been great but I’m taking one season at a time.

“The club is in the right situation to keep pushing forward and I’m delighted to be part of that.”