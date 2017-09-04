King’s Lynn Town handed tough FA Cup test

King’s Lynn Town have been handed a tough ask on the road in the Second Qualifying Round draw of the FA Cup.

The Linnets will travel to Vanarma National League North side Nuneaton Town who currently sit 16th place in the league standings – one place above Lynn’s arch rivals Boston United.

This game is scheduled for Saturday, September 16, with £4,500 in prize money for the winners.

It will be the first meeting between the two sides in the FA Cup, although Nuneaton Borough did beat King’s Lynn 2-1 in the 1949/50 competition before both clubs eventually went on to be reformed.

The Boro are managed by former Corby Town chief Tommy Wright, who arrived at the Midlands-based club in a player-coach capacity in October last year before taking over in the hot-seat the following month.

His appointment has led to a revival in fortunes on the pitch.

Wright’s playing career began at Leicester City where he came through the ranks before making 24 senior appearances.

In the Nuneaton squad is former Lynn player Ryan Beswick who made 14 appearances for the club during the ill-fated 2009-10 season.

The Walks outfit booked their place in the next round with a stunning display at home to Coleshill Town on Saturday (see pages 46 and 47 for report).

A blistering start saw the Linnets score four goals in the opening quarter of the tie.

After the game, Coleshill Town boss Cameron Stuart, who crossed paths against the Linnets when playing for Coalville Town a few seasons back, Tweeted: “Didn’t get a chance to have a go first half, best Lynn side I’ve seen.”

Following Lynn’s progress into the next round, defender Cameron Norman revealed that he is keen to go on an FA Cup adventure with his new club. Norman, one of three different scorers at the weekend, would love an extended stay in the tournament.

Speaking to the Lynn News, Norman said: “Every team would like to enjoy a good run and we are no different.

“We want to go as far as we can and see where it takes us. You’d rather be in the hat than not in it.

“Hopefully we can continue to get some good draws and the crowds will continue to come. If we do our job on the pitch then the fans will come through the gate.”

The 21-year-old full-back has made an impressive start to his Linnets career with a string of standout performances.

“In the summer I just wanted to get back playing and I think I made a great decision to come here.

“I was with Ian at Norwich City, but we didn’t really cross paths at the time because I was a lot younger then.

“When you’ve got a manager of that calibre at the club it was a big incentive for me to join.

“We’ve got a really good side here. Our team is really dangerous with our midfield and forward players.

“You’ve then got people like Frazer (Blake-Tracy) and myself who are kind of like wingers and love to get forward. This team is a joy to play in.”