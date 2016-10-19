King’s Lynn Town left reeling by departure of player-assistant boss Gary Mills

King’s Lynn Town manager Gary Setchell is on the hunt for a new assistant after losing his second number two in the space of six weeks.

The Walks outfit have suffered a huge hammer blow after trusted player-assistant boss Gary Mills left the club to become the new manager of Corby Town.

Mills’ departure comes just a few weeks after Neil Fryatt severed his links with Lynn.

Shell-shocked Linnets boss Setchell said: “It really is a massive bombshell and I didn’t see this coming. When he came back here in the summer I thought he was committed to us but that’s football.

“Football can be a ruthless business at times. Sometimes things can go for you and other times things can go against you and this is a stinker for us.

“I’m disappointed with the timing but it’s a fantastic opportunity for Gary to manage a Step Three club which is on his doorstep and in a good location.

“I haven’t just lost an assistant, but I’ve also lost another player. It’s another distraction I could have done without but I’d like to wish Gary all the best.”

Northampton-based Mills returned to the club for a second spell in the summer.

He was made assistant manager in September 2016 following the sudden loss of Neil Fryatt and had been one of Lynn’s most consistent performers on the pitch in recent weeks.

After his first stint in Norfolk, Mills quit in June 2014 to take on the assistant manager’s role at Conference National side Wrexham.

He was part of a management team that took the Welsh side to the FA Trophy final at Wembley and also an FA Cup third round tie at Premier League Stoke City.

He became manager of Rugby Town in May 2015 but resigned four months later.

Corby parted company with manager Tommy Wright last week and Mills, 35, will be assisted by former Linnets player David Bell at Steel Park.

On his appointment for the Steelmen, Mills, who watched his new charges beat Frickley Athletic 2-0 on Wednesday night, said: “It’s a great opportunity for me to get back into management.

“It’s a huge club with great potential and it’s up to David and me to help get them moving in the right direction.

“I do feel as though I’ve let Setch and the lads down. It has been a really difficult decision for me but I just couldn’t turn down this opportunity.

“Setch has to be one of the best managers I’ve worked for and I know he will get things right at Lynn.

“I’d like to thank all the supporters, who have been unreal since I’ve come back, and I wish everybody at the club all the best for the future.”

On finding a new replacement, Setchell said: “I would like to bring in a coach and an assistant but they will have to be the right people for the football club.

“I haven’t spoken to anyone about the position and I need to speak to the players first.”

On Saturday, the Linnets travel to Stratford looking for their first win in seven games in all competitions.

Lynn hope to have Northampton loanee Shaun McWilliams back in their squad.

Setchell said: “It’s a big game for us on Saturday. We’ve drawn too many games at home and have got to start picking up some points.”