King’s Lynn Town left to rue missed chances

Weymouth Town 3 King’s Lynn Town 1

Evostik Southern Premier pacesetters King’s Lynn left the south coast kicking themselves as they suffered back-to-back defeats on their Southern League travels.

Ian Culverhouse’s side returned home wondering how they left the Bob Lucas Stadium without a single point for all their attacking endeavour despite bossing this clash for long spells in both halves of the game.

Once Michael Gash had cancelled out Brandon Goodship’s first-half opener midway through the second period it looked for all the world that the Linnets would go on to record their fourth away win of the season.

But they were left to rue a missed first half penalty and conceded two late goals on the counter to a Terras’ side that looked there for the taking.

The game started at a cracking pace with the visitors looking the more dangerous in the early exchanges.

They were presented with a fabulous chance to take the lead after eleven minutes when raider Cameron Norman, who was causing problems for left-back Mark Cooper, put in a great centre for Ryan Hawkins.

Panicking a little Calvin Brooks pushed over Ryan Hawkins for a clear penalty but Stewart showed his class with a terrific diving save to his left to deny skipper Michael Clunan from the spot.

The hosts finally conjured their first opportunity five minutes later when Brooks pulled back to Goodship whose first time effort was well held by keeper Alex Street before the latter opened the scoring with his next chance just before the half-hour mark.

Thomson played a delightful ball over the top for Goodship who was calmness personified as he showed neat control before rounding Street and side-footing into an empty net.

Not long after this setback the visitors were forced to make an early change when Leon Mettem, holding his hamstring, was replaced by Toby Hilliard, seconds before Michael Gash and McCarthy suffered a nasty clash of heads.

From the resulting free-kick Hawkins very nearly struck gold as his 25-yarder came back off the foot of the post with Stewart sprawling to his left but the Linnets continued to cause a threat around the box and, following good work from Gash, Craig Parker saw a further effort well blocked by McCarthy.

Building on their promising first half it was the Linnets who began the second period in the ascendancy and when Hawkins exchanged passes with Parker his purposeful drive had to be pushed away by Stewart.

On the hour a centre from Frazer Blake-Tracy was looped over the bar by Parker and, with Weymouth camped in their own half for long spells, an equaliser was all too imminent.

It duly arrived in the 67th minute when Gash played a wall-pass with Parker before coolly slotting beyond Stewart for a richly deserved leveller.

Then, somewhat against the run of play, the Terras found themselves ahead again with 15 minutes remaining.

A sublime, raking pass from Carmichael picked out Goodship who, having beaten offiside, confidently fired beyond Street for his second of the afternoon before the stunned Linnets desperately went in search of their second equaliser.

And but for a top-drawer save from Stewart it would have been all-square again three minutes later.

The impressive Norman drove in a low ball to the back post for Gash who couldn’t believe his luck as the keeper stretched to keep out his close range attempt seconds before Blake-Tracy whistled a shot just wide to unnerve the home fans.

Then, in the 84th minute, those supporters couldn’t believe their luck as the hosts conjured an unexpected third to add real, if a little flattering, gloss to the scoreline.

Baker’s pull-back was headed clear only as far as Davis who unleashed a spectacular dipping volley from 25 yards that beat Street all ends up.

Weymouth only had to survive one more scare when Norman volleyed straight at Stewart before they were able to celebrate a fine Non-League Day victory over high-flying opposition.

Terras: Stewart, Brooks, Cooper (Baker 70), Wells, Buckley, Carmichael, Davis, McCarthy, Thomson (Tubbs 70), Goodship, Wakefield. Subs not used: Sa, Prodomo, Harvey.

King’s Lynn: Street, Norman, Blake-Tracy, Fryatt, Ward, Jarvis, Clunan, Parker (Gillies 82) Gash, Mettam (Hilliard 32), Hawkins. Subs not used: Gaughran, Siddons, McQuaid.

Attendance: 662.

Star Man: Gareth Stewart (Weymouth).