King’s Lynn Town let slip two-goal lead to Dorchester in thick Walks fog

Southern League Premier Division

King’s Lynn Town 3 Dorchester Town 3

King’s Lynn Town manager Gary Setchell bemoaned a lack of experience in his side after watching them surrender a two-goal advantage in thick fog at The Walks.

There looked no way back for the Magpies, who had led through Tom Blair’s early goal, after a brace from Ryan Fryatt and a Michael Clunan strike had put the hosts 3-1 in front.

But in a game constantly disrupted by the weather, as match officials consulted with both benches about the gloomy conditions, Jake Smeeton and David Jerrard earned Dorchester an unlikely point.

The Linnets had gone into the game without Lee Smith, Sam Gaughran and the absent Dan Quigley and, ultimately, it was the lack of old heads which cost Lynn all three points.

Disappointed manager Gary Setchell said: “When you look right across our team, apart from Lee Stevenson all of our players out on the field were under 25.

“In the last 20 minutes we needed a Lee Smith or a Sam Gaughran just to steady the ship and we didn’t have that.

“We can’t turn it on and off like a tap. We were buzzing at 3-1 up, but then we had the lengthy stoppage and went into cruise mode which is criminal.

“It keeps the unbeaten run going but it is a horrible one for us. That’s worse than when we play poorly, don’t get going and draw 1-1 with a late goal.

“You perhaps feel that we’ve left two points behind there and its another home draw again, which has been has been our achilles heel this season.”

The in-form Linnets, who remain unbeaten in the league since the end of October, were rocked early on when Blair drilled home as early as the second minute.

Lynn created a number of chances to equalise but had to wait until the 41st minute before doing so when Ryan Fryatt emphatically headed home a Clunan free-kick.

The Walks outfit dominated long periods of the second half and took the lead in the 59th minute when Clunan prodded home a Kurtis Revan pullback.

Fryatt then headed home his second goal of the match as the Dorchester bench called for the game to be abandoned.

The stop-start second half knocked Lynn out of their rhythm and Dorchester reduced the arrears when Jake Smeeton appeared out of the fog to firm home.

Dorchester were then given a helping hand with their equaliser when home goalkeeper Alex Street failed to deal with David Jerrard’s effort which crept inside his near post.

There was still time for Dorchester’s Matt Oldring to see red after picking up his second booking as the match.

King’s Lynn Town: Street, Hawkins (Mettam 52), Yong, Fryatt, Emmington, McWilliams, M Clunan, Stevenson (Zielonka 85), Hilliard, Revan, Warburton. Subs not used: A. Clunan, Gaughran.

Scorers: Fryatt 41 and 68, Clunan 59.

Dorchester: Murphy, Oldring, Smeeton, Martin, Walker, Dillon (Jerrard 64), Blair (Brookes 33), Morgan, Wood, Bassett, Lea (Jermyn 64). Subs not used: Crittenden.

Booked: Oldring; sent-off Oldring.

Scorers: Blair 2, Smeeton 75, Jerrard 81.

Attendance: 568.

Referee: Mr A. Wilson (Boston).