King’s Lynn Town lift Norfolk Senior Cup after beating Fakenham

Norfolk Senior Cup

King’s Lynn Town 2

Fakenham Town 0

King’s Lynn Town picked up their first piece of silverware under the guidance of manager Ian Culverhouse as they lifted the Norfolk Senior Cup for the first time since 2009.

It was a fairytale return for Culverhouse to his former club and the victory completed a cup treble for the Linnets following recent successes for the both King’s Lynn Town Reserves and Ladies.

A Michael Clunan penalty was added to by Ryan Fryatt in the second half as Lynn saw off a plucky Fakenham outfit who belied their lower-league status for long periods of Monday night’s showpiece.

After a scrappy opening, in which Sam Warburton saw an early header saved by Tommy Rix, it was the Linnets who got their noses in front, courtesy of a 20th-minute penalty.

A long ball from Ryan Fryatt found Ryan Hawkins who went to ground after very little contact from Fakenham Town goalkeeper Rix.

Lynn skipper Clunan took the spot-kick and gave Rix no chance with a precision strike towards the top-left corner.

Seven minutes later Warburton’s low shot was brilliantly kept out by the legs of Rix as Lynn went close to adding a second.

Fakenham offered little going forward in the first half, but they refused to let the Linnets have it all their own way.

On the stroke of half-time, a set-piece from the left eventually found its way through to Fryatt who missed a golden chance to double Lynn’s advantage at the back post.

The Ghosts enjoyed their best spell of the final in the opening 20 minutes of the second period.

Josh Youngs glanced a header wide of Alex Street’s goal while Kyle Plumb saw two shots denied by last-gasp blocks from Lynn defenders.

Appeals for a Fakenham penalty were waved away before a quick counter-attack from Lynn led to Ryan Harnwell being foiled by an excellent tackle from Sam Garner.

But, from the resulting corner, Lynn did add a second when the ball was crossed by Warburton for Fryatt to head home.

The goal finally broke Fakenham hearts but gave Lynn something to smile about following a tough season at The Walks.

It was Lynn’s first win in the competition since the Reserves defeated Wroxham in the Carrow Road final eight years ago.

King’s Lynn Town: Street, Hawkins, T. Ward, Gaughran, Yong; Shipp (C. Ward 90), Clunan, Zielonka, Warburton (McQuaid 85), Hawkins, Harnwell (Lennon 79). Unused subs: Pearson, McLeish.

Booked; Hawkins.

Scorers: Clunan (pen) 21, Fryatt 71.

Fakenham: Rix, Sam Garner, Youngs (Williams 76), Gilchrist, Stuart Garner, Abbott, Harvey (Akers 79), Franks, Dye, Plumb (Glover 79), Jarvis. Unused subs: Cary, Colman.