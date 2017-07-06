King’s Lynn Town link-up with Hunstanton letting agents

King’s Lynn Town have linked up with a letting agent from Hunstanton in a new initative for supporters.

Working with Rounce and Evans, the club have launched the Rounce and Evans Community Fund.

Kings Lynn FC pre-season training

The scheme will give the chance to families who may not necessarily be able to afford an afternoon at The Walks to support the Linnets the opportunity to sample an afternoon of football watching from the club’s main stand.

At Thursday’s launch, Luke Loades, from Rounce and Evans, told the club’s website: “Up until recently I really wasn’t a football fan but attended a game towards the end of last season and thoroughly enjoyed the whole experience.

“Having spoken with Stephen on the project we quickly decided that the scheme was something we wanted to be involved in.

“We are a local company based in the local community and we felt that by rolling out this exciting partnership we are giving something back to the community that supports ourselves.”

Mr Evans added: “We are all facing difficult financial times at the moment and money doesn’t always go far enough. Our scheme will enable a family of four (two adults + two children) to enjoy an afternoon of football supporting their local team.

“I would encourage you to contact me via e-mail at luke@rounceandevans.co.uk and we will do the rest.

“This scheme is not just for people who find themselves unfortunately unemployed at the moment. NHS workers, firemen, agricultural workers in fact anyone can contact myself and we will take thing’s on from there.

“The scheme begins with next week’s friendly fixture with Norwich City and will continue throughout the season.”

On the new partnership, King’s Lynn Town chairman Stephen Cleeve said: ‘I think it’s a wonderful initiative and a fantastic gesture from Luke and everyone at Rounce & Evans.

“We are a community club and this is another example of continuing to forge better links within the community we serve.

Football is becoming more and more about families coming along to watch games together and this scheme sees a beginning to this process.

“For me, I’m very pleased that another local company has become involved with King’s Lynn Town football club and I thank everyone at Rounce & Evans for their support in this project.”

On Monday night, King’s Lynn reported back for the start of pre-season training.

Manager Ian Culverhouse was delighted with the first session of what promises to be a gruelling summer for his troops.

Culverhouse said: “It was great to be back and have the whole group together. There was a real buzz about the place.

“Players were given an off-season programme to stick to and, by and large, they managed to do that.

“Some individuals did extra on top of that which was good to see.”

The Linnets boss hasn’t ruled out adding to his squad further before the league campaign begins in August.

“I would still like to bring in a couple more if I can,” admitted Culverhouse.

“We do have a couple of irons in the fire but it might be later in pre-season before they come in. We’ve just got to remain patient.”

Lynn will kick-off their pre-season at home to a Norwich City XI on Wednesday night on the back of two more training sessions (last night) and tomorrow.

The Linners are expected to unveil the name of the club’s first team sponsor at a press conference this afternoon.