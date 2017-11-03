King’s Lynn Town look for home comforts

King’s Lynn Town will be looking to put their sorry exit from the FA Trophy firmly behind them when they return to the bread-and-butter of Southern League action tomorrow.

Second-placed Lynn host Chesham United at The Walks, with just one point separating the top four sides in the Premier Division table following midweek victories for both Hereford and Kettering Town.

Striker Leon Mettam is back fit and vying for a starting place as the Linnets look to protect their unbeaten league record on home soil.

The Generals, who finished mid-table last season, have enjoyed something of a resurgence of late.

The Linnets completed a league double against the Buckinghamshire-based outfit last season with midfielder Michael Clunan scoring in both fixtures.

Managed by Jon Meakes, they are currently undefeated in their last six league and cup matches.

On Saturday, a hat-trick from on-loan Northampton striker Joe Iaciofano saw them record a 3-0 FA Trophy victory over Hayes and Yeading.

King’s Lynn Town’s Norfolk Senior Cup fixture against Attleborough Town is still to be finalised while the club are still without a fixture next Saturday with St Neots in FA Trophy action.

Turn to pages 78 and 79 for a poster size team pic of this year’s Lynn squad.