King’s Lynn Town look to complete first double of the season

King’s Lynn Town will look to complete their first league double of the season tonight when they return to home Southern League action.

The Linnets entertain Bishop’s Stortford at The Walks having recorded a 3-2 at the ProKit UK Stadium in the opening week of the campaign.

Lynn’s trip to Gosport Borough on Saturday was postponed because of a waterlogged pitch.

Their enforced inactivity saw them drop to second place in the league with Slough taking over top spot on goal difference.

Culverhouse told the club’s website: “I was really disappointed with the game being off as I was keen for our momentum to continue.

“Thankfully we didn’t get all the way down there and then it was called off because that would have been very painful. It did though give the players a chance to rest up following Tuesday’s fixture and it gave me the chance to do some extra preparation ahead of the Bishop’s Stortford game.”

Two goals in six second half minutes saw Bishop’s Stortford’s recent good run come to an end at home to Tiverton Town on Saturday

The Blues have never played King’s Lynn Town at The Walks before.

Southern League

Premier Division

(top six)

Slough 13 10 1 2 31

King’s Lynn Town 13 10 1 2 31

Weymouth 14 10 1 3 31

Kettering Town 12 9 2 1 29

Hereford 13 9 2 2 28

Redditch Utd 14 8 2 4 26