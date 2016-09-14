King’s Lynn Town lose on the road

Southern League Premier Division

Biggleswade Town 2 King’s Lynn Town 0

Lynn’s 100 per cent record against The Waders ended in defeat in a closely-fought game in the heat at Langford Road.

An unchanged side saw an even first half saw Lynn carve out the better chances with first, Lee Stevenson seeing his chip from Michael Clunan’s corner tipped over by home ‘keeper Ian Brown, and then Gary Mills fired over Jordan Yong’s cross from the left.

Earlier Michael Clunan had a snap shot easily saved by Brown and at the other end Alex Street palmed out a effort from Ian Rees.

Lynn had a good spell of possession at the beginning of the second half with Clunan firing over from inside the box.

The deadlock was broken on 63 minutes when Rees played through Craig Daniel who slammed the ball past Street.

Lynn huffed and puffed, but the Waders held on and made sure of the points in time added on when substitute George Bailey tapped home with his first touch of the ball following a run and low cross by Daniel.

Biggleswade: Brown, Norman, Perry, Hoyte, Short, Hall, Parker, Rees (Clifton), Daniel, Burnett (Bailey) Coulson (Marsh).

Booked: Marsh.

Scorers: Daniel 63, Bailey 90.

Lynn: Street, Emmington, Castellan, Gaughran, Yong, Mills (L. Fryatt), M. Clunan, Stevenson, Hilliard, Edge (McQuaid 61), Zielonka (A. Clunan).

Booked: M. Clunan.

Attendance: 175.