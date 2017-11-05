King’s Lynn Town lose unbeaten home record

Southern League Premier Division

King’s Lynn Town 0 Chesham Utd 1

King’s Lynn Town lost their unbeaten home league record - on an afternoon that the club also announced the departure of striker Grant Holt.

Chesham’s on-loan striker Joe Iaciofano made it eight goals from nine appearances with the only goal of the game at the Walks in the dying minutes.

But Holt’s sudden departure to Barrow, where he will be player-coach, was revealed minutes after the Linnets’ game with The Generals who were good value for the three points.

Iaciofano’s winning goal came in the 81st minute when Michael Gash conceded possession and the visiting frontman showed great composure to burst into the box and chip Linnets goalkeeper Alex Street.

The Linnets had dominated long periods of the second half but failed to test visiting goalkeeper Hafed Al-Droubi enough.

Lynn applied some late pressure and forced a succession of corners but could not find the finishing touch

The only time Al-Droubi was called into action came when he saved substitute Ryan Hawkins’ free-kick down to his left.

Chesham enjoyed the better of the first 45 minutes with Lewis Toomey’s effort coming back off the underside of the woodwork while the impressive Iciofano was foiled by a brave save from Street.

At the other end, Ryan Fryatt saw his goalbound header tipped over the crossbar and Leon Mettam fired another chance into the side netting but the hosts were flat for long periods of the first half.

Lynn: Street, Norman, Blake-Tracy, Gaughran, Fryatt, Jarvis, Clunan, Parker (Siddons 86), Gash, Mettam (McQuaid 78), Lappin (Hawkins 62). Subs not used: Ward and Hilliard.

Booked: Lappin, Clunan and Hawkins.

Chesham: Al-Droubi, Crilley, Dhillon, Bevans, Murphy, Locke, Hutton, Bates (Swales 70), Toomey (McGleish 84), Iciofano, Watkins (Bush 80). Subs not used: El-Sahib and Pepera.

Scorer: Iciofano 81.

Attendance: 648.