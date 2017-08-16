King’s Lynn Town maintain 100 per cent start

Bishop’s Stortford 2 King’s Lynn Town 3

King’s Lynn made it two wins from as many games on Tuesday night to move up to second in the Southern League standings.

The winning margin could have been greater had Ian Culverhouse’s side turned their first half pressure into goals.

It took Lynn just seven minutes to find the back of the Blues’ net when Craig Parker spotted home goalkeeper Nicky Eyre off his line before lobbing him from all of 30 yards.

Lynn doubled their advantage five minutes later after Parker turned provider and Leon Mettam’s audacious flick found the back of the net via a slight deflection off Mark Hughes.

Just before half-time the home side pulled a goal back when Lynn failed to clear their lines and Dipo Akinyemi fed the ball to Jason Williams who fired past Street.

Any hope the Blues had of getting back into the match were dealt a severe blow three minutes after the restart when Michael Gash brilliantly headed home a Michael Clunan corner.

The hosts did manage to pull another goal back but it was too little, too late, when Darren Foxley picked up a loose ball and scored in the 90th minute.

It was another excellent performance from Culverhouse’s troops with the 3-2 scoreline flattering the Blues in terms of possession and chances created over the 90 minutes.

Bishop’s Stortford: Eyre, Casey, Tumwa, Hughes, Farquharson, Robinson, Richefond (Westcott 53), Guerfi (C. Ekpiteta 53), Akinyemi (Owusu 66), Williams, Foxley.

Booked: Hughes, Foxley.

Scorers: Williams 43, Foxley 90.

King’s Lynn Town: Street, Norman, Blake-Tracy, Gaughran, Fryatt, Jarvis, Clunan, Parker, Gash (Siddons 75), Mettam (Hilliard 68), Hawkins.

Booked: Norman.

Scorers: Parker 7, Mettam 12, Gash 48.

Attendance 355.