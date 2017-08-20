King’s Lynn Town maintain perfect start

Dorchester Town 0 King’s Lynn Town 2

King’s Lynn Town maintained their 100 per cent start to the new season with victory at Dorchester Town on Saturday.

Goals from Michael Clunan and Craig Parker were enough to give the Linnets the three points to remain second in the Southern League standings.

Ian Culverhouse’s side were without striker Michael Gash who picked up an ankle injury during the victory of Bishop Stortford on Tuesday.

The Walks outfit almost took the lead on four minutes when Tom Siddons, making his first start of the campaign, was played in by Ryan Hawkins but his shot hit the upright.

Leon Mettam saw his shot blocked and Siddons watched his follow-up hit the side-netting before the frontman was thwarted by Magpies goalkeeper Chris Weale.

Two minutes before the break Lynn were awarded a penalty when Sam Lanahan tripped Mettam and Michael Clunan sent Weale the wrong way from the spot.

The Linnets made sure of the points eight minutes into the second half when Craig Parker headed home Mettam’s cross.

DorchesterTown: Weale, Laird (Egan 59), Clarke, Bowles, Storey, Carmichael, Lanahan, Lowes (Bearwish 59), Blair (Beasley 64), Panesar-Dower, Martin.

King’s Lynn Town: Street, Norman, Blake-Tracey, Gaughran, Fryatt (Ward 46), Jarvis, Clunan, Parker, Siddons (Gillies 88), Mettam (Hilliard 83), Hawkins.

Booked: Mettam.

Scorers: Clunan 43 (pen), Parker 53.

Attendance: 371.