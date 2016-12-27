King’s Lynn Town maintain unbeaten sequence

Kettering Town 1 King’s Lynn Town 1

Lynn made it seven consecutive league games without defeat with a deserved draw against Kettering Town on Boxing Day.

But Gary Setchell’s troops could have claimed all three points had they capitalised on a first half incident which saw Lynn break away to produce a four-on-one situation.

Lynn, perhaps surprised by their good fortune, hesitated and Dominic Langdon, and goalkeeper Dean Snedker saw off the attack at the expense of just a free-kick.

It was probably the highlight of a scrappy first half as manager Setchell pitted his wits against his former club.

Prior to the incident, Lynn’s new signing Tom Ward had put two efforts over the bar as Lynn looked dangerous from two Michael Clunan corners.

At the other end, Nathan Hicks tested Alex Street but neither was worked to any degree as defences remained on top.

Sam Warburton had Lynn’s final chance in the first half but fired wide whilst the Poppies best chance of the half fell to Rene Howe who fired over.

A quiet start for the second half sparked to life just after the hour with each side producing a moment of quality.

Aaron O’Connor’s stunning 63rd minute volley went in off the crossbar, giving Street no chance between the posts.

But five minutes later, Clunan’s free-kick was only cleared as far as Lee Stevenson whose cross was met by the head of Ward who directed the ball past Snedker.

Each side had chances to claim the points. Jordan Yong was on hand to prevent danger after a Street’s poor clearance fell to Liam Canavan.

With seven minutes remaining substitute Ryan Hawkins broke though but was denied by a last-ditch challenge from Poppies man-of-the-match Langdon. Kettering: Snedker, Hicks, Langdon, Solkhon, Hornby (Kelly 76), Mulligan, Carvalho (Wilson 82), O’Connor (Barnes-Homer 70), Howe, Canavan, Brighton. Subs not used: Malone and White.

Booked: Solkhon,Howe, Kelly.

Scorer: O’Connor 63.

Lynn: Street, Fryatt (Mettam 67), Yong, Gaughran, Ward, McWilliams (Smith 59), Clunan, Stevenson, Hilliard (Hawkins 75), Revan, Warburton. Subs not used: Zielonka and Emmington.

Booked: Hawkins.

Scorer: Ward 68.

Attendance: 656.