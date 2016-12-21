King’s Lynn Town make double signing

King’s Lynn Town have strengthened their squad ahead of the busy festive programme by making a double signing.

The Linnets have brought in defender Tom Ward from St Neots, while completing the permanent signing of midfielder Sam Warburton from Nuneaton.

Both players have put pen-to-paper on 18-month deals at The Walks.

Ward becomes Lynn’s second signing from the Saints in the spaces of a few weeks, following the arrival of Ryan Hawkins last month.

A commanding centre half, Ward, 26, was stripped of the club captaincy and transfer-listed last month after being one of five players to be sent-off during Saints’ infamous FA Trophy exit against Marine.

He joined Saints from St Albans City where he helped the club to promotion in 2013/14.

His previous clubs also include Boston United and Gainsbrough Trinty.

Warburton, who was released by Northampton Town last December, spent time on loan at Rugby Town, before joining the Linnets, also on loan, towards the end of October.