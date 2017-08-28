King’s Lynn Town make it five games unbeaten with St Ives win

Southern League Premier

St Ives Town 1

King’s Lynn Town 3

King’s Lynn Town stretched their unbeaten run to five games as they came from behind to claim all three points at Westwood Road.

A late brace from Tom Siddons and an injury-time effort from Harry Whayman earned Ian Culverhouse’s side the win in a game they dominated for long periods.

The Linnets suffered a double injury blow going into the match with Sam Gaughran and Leon Mettam being replaced by Tom Ward and Craig Gillies.

In the first half, Ryan Jarvis spotted the St Ives shotstopper off his line, but watched his effort come back off the base of the post.

Norman’s cross was then screwed wide of the target by Craig Parker and, shortly after, Blake-Tracey saw his header come back off the woodwork during a long spell of pressure from Lynn.

Lynn maintained the pressure at the start of the second half with Goff saving well from a Siddons header.

St Ives took the lead after 63 minutes when Jimmy Hartley fired an effort past Street from the edge of the box.

Siddons showed great footwork to equalise before converting a Toby Hilliard knockdown for a dramatic winner in the 87th minute.

Lynn sealed the points with a brilliant counter-attacking move which saw Parker run the length of the field before laying the ball on a plate for substitute Whayman to net via the post.

King’s Lynn Town: Street, Norman, Blake-Tracy, Ward, Fryatt (Frary), Jarvis, Clunan, Parker, Siddons, Gillies (Hilliard), Hawkins (Whayman).