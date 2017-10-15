King’s Lynn Town make it seven games without defeat at home

Southern League Premier Division

King’s Lynn Town 3 Kings Langley 2

King’s Lynn Town stretched their unbeaten home run in the league to seven games despite not being at their best against Kings Langley.

Ian Culverhouse’s side made hard work of their latest three points in a game which saw both sides reduced to ten men in the second half.

Striker Tom Siddons grabbed a brace for the Linnets after midfielder Michael Clunan had opened the scoring while Calum Adebiyi and Steve Ward replied for the visitors.

Recent signing Grant Holt was forced to sit out the game after serving a one-match suspension from his time at Hibernian.

Lynn took the lead in the fourth minute when Ryan Hawkins and Cameron Norman combined for Clunan to drill home just inside the box.

An avalanche of goals looked on the cards after the effective Norman crossed for Siddons to add number two but, to their credit, Kings Langley kept battling away.

The visitors reduced the arrears two minutes before the interval after Adebiyi got on the end of a looping cross from the right.

Lynn restored their two-goal cushion in the 50th minute after Siddons got the final touch on a Craig Parker effort.

But Kings Langley refused to cave in and substitute Steve Ward came off the bench to net with almost his first touch after the home defence was carved open with ease.

Adebiyi then saw red after his picking up his second yellow card of the afternoon for the visitors.

There was still time for Lynn to be reduced to ten men after substitute Toby Hilliard picked up two bookings in the space of a few minutes.

The result moved Lynn to joint-top of the table ahead of Tuesday night’s trip to Dunstable.

Lynn: Street, Norman, Blake-Tracy, Gaughran, Ward, Jarvis, Clunan, Parker (Whayman 79), Gash, Siddons (Hilliard 63), Hawkins (Lappin 68).

Booked: Hilliard, Gash.

Sent-off: Hilliard (two yellows).

Scorers: Clunan 4, Siddons 20, 50.

Kings Langley: Hampton, Pattison, Adebiyi, Connolly, Johnson, Folaran, Ocran, Hitchcock, Weiss, Price (Ward 57), Turner.

Booked: Adebiyi, Hitchcock.

Sent-off Adebiyi (second yellow).

Scorers: Adebiyi 43, Ward 58.

Attendance: 903.