King’s Lynn Town manager Gary Setchell looking for some cup comfort

Gary Setchell believes tomorrow’s FA Cup clash against Harlow Town gives Lynn the perfect opportunity to get the midweek defeat at Biggleswade Town out of their system.

The Linnets produced a hugely disappointing display in Bedfordshire as they slumped to their fourth Southern League defeat of the season.

Setchell admitted afterwards that his players were below par, saying: “After Saturday’s result at Chesham, I really felt we could get something on Tuesday night.

“But because Biggleswade didn’t let us have it our own way we were a little bit like spoilt kids and threw our toys out of the pram.

“We were a bit flat, we didn’t show the same intensity as we did at Chesham and we weren’t patient enough.

“We’ve made a habit of bouncing straight back in the last seven years so hopefully we can do the same against Harlow on Saturday.

“The FA Cup can generate riches, lots of publicity and a 1,000 plus crowd and the league can’t do that unless you are sitting in the top three.”

Setchell’s selection worries are starting to ease going into tomorrow’s Second Qualifying Round encounter.

Midfielder Dan Quigley is available for selection after completing a three-match suspension while loanee Shaun McWilliams is edging closer to a return should Lynn receive cup clearance from his parent club Northampton.

Setchell is also hoping to complete the signing of a loan striker, but if a deal goes through he is unlikely to feature in the cup.

Harlow Town, who defeated Bognor Regis Town 3-1 last weekend, are sitting in the top eight of the Ryman Premier Division and Setchell is expecting a tough game.

“We’ve had them watched. They are very athletic and a good side,” admitted Setchell.

“I think they will come at us which will suit us a lot better. I think fans will see a good game of football with two teams trying to win the tie.

“I don’t think Harlow will sit back and put everyone behind the ball and try to take us back to their place, I believe they will feel that they are good enough to beat us on the day.

“It should make for a good game and it’s one we are desperate to win for obvious reasons. Let’s hope we can get it right on Saturday.”