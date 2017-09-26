King’s Lynn Town midfielder calls on fan power

Craig Parker is calling on the fans to help sustain King’s Lynn Town’s fine early progress in the Southern Premier League.

The Linnets midfielder has asked supporters to get fully behind the team when they host Biggleswade Town at The Walks tonight (7.45pm).

Depending on other results, a victory could see Lynn move back to the top of the table.

Parker said: “We are at home again and we want the fans to turn out under the lights.

“It should be a good game and we need to keep going and pick up the three points.

“Both sides are right up there so it’s important that we put another marker down.

“We want the fans to turn out, get behind us and help make this place a real fortress.”

After back-to-back league and cup defeats, Parker revealed that a midweek heart-to-heart with manager Ian Culverhouse helped the team regain the winning thread against Tiverton Town (see page 47 for report).

“The two games we lost, we dropped our standards a little in terms of how hard we worked off the ball,” admitted Parker.

“It’s been a tough week in training and the gaffer really got into us.

“He emphasised that we need to be quick out the blocks against Tiverton, especially with them having had such a long journey.

“Hopefully that showed on the pitch as we got at them early doors and created plenty of chances.

“Even before we scored we should have taken a few of the chances. I was hoping we were going to be in front before we eventually scored.

“We were all over them in the first half and they didn’t know what had hit them.

“It was important that we got ourselves going and that’s what we did this afternoon.”

Reflecting on the 3-1 FA Cup reverse against Nuneaton Town the previous weekend, Parker added: “As a player you never want to lose a football match.

“The FA Cup is very important to clubs and players alike, so to lose last week really did hurt us.

“We were all disappointed with how we played last week. To go out the cup isn’t good.

“Although they were higher league opposition we thought we could go there and win the game, so we were disappointed with ourselves.”

Tonight’s visitors have picked up seven points from a possible 12 on their travels this season.

After losing their opening match of the campaign, the Waders enjoyed something of a resurgence by putting together an unbeaten run of eight league and cup matches.

Their second league defeat of the season came with a 1-0 reverse at second-placed Redditch United on Saturday – a week after crashing out of the FA Cup to East Thurrock United by the same scoreline.

Southern League Premier Division

Top eight

Kettering Town 8 7 0 1 21

Redditch Utd 8 6 1 1 19

King’s Lynn Town 8 6 1 1 19

Tiverton Town 9 6 1 2 19

Slough Town 8 6 0 2 18

Banbury Utd 8 6 0 2 18

Hereford Utd 8 5 2 1 17

Biggleswade Town 8 5 1 2 16