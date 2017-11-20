King’s Lynn Town move six points clear

Southern League Premier Division

Basingstoke Town 1 King’s Lynn Town 2

King’s Lynn Town moved six points clear at the top after becoming only the second team to win at the Camrose in the league.

The Linnets made two changes from the line-up that was successful against Royston with Simon Lappin and Tom Ward dropping to the bench and Frazer Blake-Tracy and Leon Mettam starting.

Basingstoke were the first to offer a threat on two minutes when Shane Hollamby’s header from Ben Wright’s ball into the box was comfortably dealt with by Alex Street.

Sam Smart then evaded a number of challenges as he worked his way into the area but his shot was blocked before Lynn started to boss the game by winning a succession of corners.

Blake-Tracy caused problems with a run into the box but there was no one up with him and then Craig Parker scooped over after good work by the impressive Cameron Norman.

Lynn were awarded a penalty in the 25th minute when Ryan Hawkins was fouled by Marcus Johnson-Schuster just inside the box and Michael Clunan scored from the spot for the third time in as many games.

The Walks outfit could have doubled their lead three minutes later when Hawkins’ shot from distance hit the base of the post with Dragons’ goalkeeper well beaten.

The Dragons equalised four minutes after the restart in controversial fashion.

A ball into the box saw Sam Argent and Street battle for the ball with Street ending up grounded and the ball going into the path of Ben Wright to score.

But the scores were level for just three minutes.

Michael Gash saw his header hit the bar and the ball fell kindly for Sam Gaughran to bundle home.

The dangerous Wright then saw a header go just over while at the other end Mettam forced Colm McAdden into a good save.

Lynn lost Hawkins to concussion and Norman to injury and the best late chances fell to the hosts.

But Lynn showed great resilience to hold on to inflict the Dragon’s first home defeat since the opening day of the season.

Basingstoke: McAdden, Johnson-Schuster, Bennett, Collier, Hollamby, Demuria, Smart, Kennedy, Wright, Argent, Bunting.

Scorer: Wright 49.

Lynn: Street, Norman (Ward 76), Blake-Tracy, Gaughran, Fryatt, Jarvis, Clunan, Parker, Gash, Mettam, Hawkins (Lappin 56). Subs: McQuaid, Ward, Siddons, Lappin.

Booked: Hawkins, Fryatt.

Scorers: Clunan 25 (pen), Gaughran 52.

Attendance: 303.