King’s Lynn Town must be prepared to go to war, says defender

Defender Sam Gaughran says King’s Lynn Town must change their mentality if they are to remain serious contenders for promotion. The Linnets travel to Banbury United tonight with a chance to go top of the table.

But after suffering back-to-back home defeats, Gaughran has said that his colleagues must be prepared to go to war on the pitch.

Gaughran said: “We passed teams off the park at the start of the season, but we won’t be able to do that so much now. We’ve got to change our mentality and need to do that as soon as possible as one game (Chesham) has already got away from us today.

“We haven’t become a bad team overnight but the players have got to find a way to win. We’ve got to come in now thinking that we are going to war.

“If we do that then our bit of magic will eventually shine through.

“The Banbury game has come at a good time because we’ve got a lot of lads in the changing room determined to put it right.”

The Puritans have played five of the nine teams above them in the league, four of them at home, and have yet to take a point. Of the games against the teams below them their record is somewhat better with seven wins, one draw and one defeat.

Leading scorer for the Puritans is 38-year-old Dominican international Jefferson Louis with 13 goals from 19 appearances, having joined Banbury from Oxford City during the summer.