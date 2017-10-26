King’s Lynn Town must be prepared to win ugly, says midfielder

SOUTHERN LEAGUE PREMIER King’s Lynn Town 2

Bishop’s Stortford 1

King’s Lynn Town must be prepared to win in any way possible if they are to gain promotion, midfielder Ryan Jarvis has said.

The Linnets were well below-par in the second half of Tuesday night’s Southern League encounter against Bishop’s Stortford at the Walks after coasting into a two-goal lead in the opening 17 minutes.

It took striker Grant Holt all of nine minutes to open his Linnets goal account on his full debut before Ryan Hawkins doubled their advantage shortly afterwards.

But after Freddy Moncur had reduced the arrears for the visitors 19 minutes before the interval, Lynn slowly began to lose control.

After the game, former Norwich City star Jarvis said: “It was a scrappy game and sometimes we are going to have to be prepared to win ugly.

“I don’t think we made the right decisions and we try to play football in the wrong areas of the pitch, but the main thing is we’ve won the game and got the three points.

“If we wanna be up their at the end of the season we aren’t going to play well every game, but if we can win when we’re not playing well and to our standards then that’s a good sign.

“Since the start of the season we’ve set the standard to play fast-flowing football but some of the pitches doesn’t allow that.

“You get a few bobbles here and there but it’s a good sign when we can mix it and win and tonight we did just that.”

Jarvis refused to use the Gosport postponement on Saturday as an excuse for Lynn’s lacklustre second-half showing.

“We do like the games coming thick-and-fast so we can keep the momentum up. We were disappointed the game was called off, but there’s nothing you can do about it.

“The boys had a good rest and should have been firing tonight, but like I said we are not going to play well every week.”

Ian Culverhouse’s side threatened to blow the Blues away in the first 45 minutes, but after the break it was completely different story with Lynn looking disjointed and lethargic for long periods of the half.

Lynn took the lead in the ninth minute when Holt stooped to head home a deep cross from Cameron Norman.

Eight minutes later it was 2-0 when a move started by Holt and involving Craig Parker saw Ryan Hawkins convert at the far post.

The Linnets, who also had a Michael Gash effort ruled out for offside, handed Bishop’s Stortford a lifeline in the 26th minute after a dreadful mix-up at the back left Moncur with the easiest of finishes.

Lynn still looked the more likely to add to their tally and Holt’s cross from the byline somehow avoided the best efforts of Parker to put the ball into the back of the net.

Hawkins missed a great opportunity to add a third goal a few minutes after the restart but his departure from the field early in the second period saw the end of Lynn as an attacking force.

Although they enjoyed plenty of possession, Bishop’s Stortford’s only real threat of an equaliser came and went in the 75th minute after Jason Williams was denied by the legs of Alex Street.

Lynn: Street, Norman, Blake-Tracy, Gaughran, Fryatt, Jarvis, Clunan, Parker (McQuaid 82), Gash, Holt (Siddons 79), Hawkins (Lappin 58). Subs: Ward, Siddons, Lappin, McQuaid, Rix.

Scorers: Holt 9, Hawkins 17.

Stortford: McCarthy, Casey, Foxley, Westcott, Ekpiteta, Robinson, Hyde, Richefond, Williams, Moncur, Akinyemi. Subs: Owusu, Rogers, Taylor, Crowther.

Scorer: Moncur 26.

Attendance: 856.