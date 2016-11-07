King’s Lynn Town net first home league win since September versus rock-bottom Cinderford

Southern League Premier

King’s Lynn Town 3

Cinderford Town 0

King’s Lynn Town recorded their first home league win since the end of September to continue Cinderford’s misery on their travels.

The rock-bottom Foresters came into the game without a point on the road and rarely looked like changing that statistic on a bitterly cold afternoon at The Walks.

Leon Mettam’s first-half penalty was added to by substitute Dylan Edge in the second half before Kieran Shipp completed the scoring with his first senior goal for the club.

It was a confidence-boosting victory for the depleted Linnets who went in the game without six players through injury and suspension.

A scrappy first half saw Lynn go close with two early free-kick chances.

The first, on two minutes, saw Toby Hilliard putting his free-kick from just outside the box high before Leon Mettam tried his luck from more or less the same position and his shot hit the post.

Hilliard had a further chance which went high and wide and then, on 37 minutes, Jacek Zielonka set up Hilliard but he dragged his effort wide when he should have done better.

Two minutes later and Cinderford had their most notable chance of the first half when Gethyn Hill hooked the ball over Alex Street but Sam Gaughran was on hand to clear.

Cinderford enjoyed their best spell of the game as the second half wore on and Shipp was on hand to clear Jack Camm’s effort off the line 18 minutes from time.

Lynn doubled their advantage 12 minutes from time when Hilliard pounced on a poor back pass from Callum McOnie to cross for Edge, who had only been on the field two minutes, to stab home.

The scoring was completed on 86 minutes when Keiran Shipp, making his first team debut, had a simple tap in from three yards from Zielonka’s corner.

Lynn: Street, Zielonka, Yong, Gaughran, Emmington, Quigley (Shipp 52), McQuaid, Smith (Harnwell 87), Hilliard, Mettam (Edge 75), Warburton. Subs: A Clunan, Harnwell, McLeish, Edge, Shipp.

Scorers: Mettam 42 (pen), Edge 78, Shipp 88.

Cinderford Town: Fletcher, John, McOnie, Camm, Hartshorn, Rhodes (Howells 86), Hicks, Hands (Guest 69), Hill, Chambers, Waugh (James 83).

Attendance: 485.

Referee: Neil Smith (Bourne).