King’s Lynn Town part ways with Zielonka

King’s Lynn Town manager Ian Culverhouse has began a summer of rebuilding at The Walks by parting company with Jacek Zielonka.

Utility player Zielonka played his final match for the Linnets in last night’s (Monday 22) 2–0 Norfolk Senior Cup victory over Fakenham Town at Carrow Road.

He has been a popular figure at The Walks since his arrival from Lowestoft Town but did not feature in Culverhouse’s plans for the 2017/18 season.

Zielonka’s departure from The Walks had been widely speculated on social media since the club’s end-of-season presentation evening.

The Linnets have placed on record their thanks to Jacek for all of his efforts whilst at The Walks, and wish him well for the future.