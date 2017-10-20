King’s Lynn Town players told not to look at the table

King’s Lynn Town boss Ian Culverhouse has told his players not to look at the Southern League Premier Division standings after moving back to the top of the table on Tuesday night.

The Linnets recorded a comfortable 4-0 victory at Dunstable Town to leapfrog Kettering Town, who were in FA Cup action, back into top spot.

Lynn have now won five of their last six league fixtures but Culverhouse is taking nothing for granted going into tomorrow’s game at basement boys Gosport Borough.

After their latest victory, defender Sam Gaughran told the club’s website: “We top the table now, but Ian has told the lads not to look at the league table.

“We are only a quarter of the way through the season so let’s not get carried away.

“We travel to Gosport now on Saturday, who like Dunstable are struggling, but we’ve got a job to do and we need to remain professional and all do our jobs.”

On the victory at Dunstable, Gaughran added: “We had to be patient. We always knew we were going to score. It’s good to get a win on a horrible wet Tuesday night.”

The Privett Park outfit are still without a league win this season and have conceding 16 goals in their last three fixtures.

According to reports, Gosport Borough Football Club are 11 months behind on rent for Privett Park, its home ground, which is owned by the borough council. It owes £7,451.