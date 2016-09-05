King’s Lynn Town put Brigg Town to the FA Cup sword at The Walks

FA Cup First Qualifying Round

King’s Lynn Town 6 Brigg Town 1

While chairman Stephen Cleeve’s programme notes provided much of the pre and post-match discussion, the Linnets did their talking on the pitch by putting Brigg Town to the sword at The Walks.

Despite being depleted through injury and absence, the Southern League Premier Division side had far too much class for their North East Counties Division One visitors.

Leon Mettam got the ball rolling before a Michael Clunan (two), Lee Stevenson, Dylan Edge and an own goal completed a one-sided affair in Norfolk.

The only surprise of the afternoon was that it took the hosts 38 minutes to open the scoring, but once the first went in their was no looking back.

Mettam slid home Toby Hilliard’s cross for the opener before a quickfire double from Clunan put the Linnets firmly in control going into the break.

Five minutes into the second period, Clunan turned creator when setting up Stevenson to head in number four.

Twenty minutes from time, Danny Setchell - son of Linnets manager Gary - came on for his first team bow, playing in the same team as Lee Stevenson, who also played with Setchell senior 13 years ago.

More chances were wasted before a neat finish from Edge increased Lynn’s lead further.

Joe McFadyen reduced the arrears three minutes from time, but a miserable afternoon for the North Lincolnshire visitors was completed when Jody Barford fumbled into his own net in the dying seconds.

Lynn: Street, L. Fryatt, Yong, Gaughran, Mills (Setchell 70), Castellan, M. Clunan, Stevenson, Edge, Mettam (A. Clunan 46), Hilliard (McQuaid 59).

Scorers: Mettam 37, M. Clunan 41, 44, Stevenson 49, Edge 84, Barford OG 90+2.

Booked: A. Clunan, M. Clunan, McQuaid, L. Fryatt.

Brigg: Barford, Cleminshaw (Kelly 81), Hellewell, Thompson, Smith, McFayden, Douglas, Dennison, Bowsley (Parker 80), Anderson, Grimes (Greaves 72).

Booked: Thompson.

Scorer: McFayden 87.

Attendance: 511.