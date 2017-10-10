King’s Lynn Town Reserves chase signature of teenage frontman

King’s Lynn Town Reserves are chasing the signature of highly-rated teenage striker Toby Allen.

Allen has hit seven goals in 11 appearances for March this season.

Hares boss Mel Mattless confirmed last week that a seven-day approach for the 17 year-old has been received from the Linnets.

THURLOW NUNN

PREMIER DIVISION

Woodbridge Town 3

King’s Lynn Town Res 0

Woodbridge Town took full advantage of a late fixture switch to leapfrog King’s Lynn Town Reserves into top spot on Saturday.

The game, which was originally due to take place at The Walks, was reversed at the request of the Linnets on Friday.

Kelsey Trotter netted twice and Aaron Churchyard registered the other in a dominant display by the hosts.

The Woodpeckers opened the scoring in the 11th minute when Mark Ray’s pass found Trotter and he slotted home to make it 1-0.

Harry Whayman’s shot went wide of the post for the visitors after 13 minutes before Tommy Rix pulled off a smart stop to deny Dale Hammond. The hosts doubled their lead 12 minutes before the break after Churchyard was the first to react to a rebound.

Woodbridge completed the scoring midway through the second period when Ray was the provider for Trotter to score his second.

Rix denied Trotter his hat-trick with another fine save late on.

March Town United 1

Swaffham Town 1

Swaffham Town are fast becoming the draw specialists in Thurlow Nunn Division One.

Matthew Blackford fired the Pedlars in front after 23 minutes, volleying home from 12 yards, but Swaffham were unable to capitalise on the advantage despite numerous attempts.

Swaffham had a player sent-off for the second successive game after Luis Duarte saw red for what appeared to be an inconspicuous tangle of legs.

Tonight, the Pedlars host Team Bury at Shoemakers Lane.

Downham Town 4

Cornard United 1

Sriker Ben Baxter-Hunt was again on target as Downham Town came from behind to beat Cornard United at the Memorial Field.

A brace from Matty Bussens and a goal from Emre completed the scoring for Town who moved up to 17th in the table with this win.

Next up for Downham is their home Norfolk Senior Cup tie against Swaffham Town at the weekend.

PREMIER DIVISION

FC Clacton 1

Fakenham Town 0

Terry Rymer scored just before half-time as FC Clacton recorded a 1-0 win over basement boys Fakenham Town.

The winning goal arrived four minutes before the interval with Rymer coolly steering his shot inside Luke Pearson’s right-hand post, after Kevin Coyle’s free-kick had been blocked.