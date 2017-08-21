King’s Lynn Town Reserves deliver response for manager

Thurlow Nunn

Division One

King’s Lynn Town Res 4

Holland FC 0

King’s Lynn Town Reserves boss Robbie Back was looking for an immediate reaction from his players following the midweek derby drubbing by Swaffham Town – and they didn’t disappoint.

Two goals in either half saw Lynn’s second string defeat one of the more fancied sides in the league.

After the game, Back said: “It was a great result against one of the better sides in the division.

“I was looking for a reaction after our midweek result and credit to lads they played some fantastic football and didn’t stop working for each other throughout.”

The visitors were reduced to ten men early on and Lynn took full advantage when Eoin McQuaid sent Harry Whayman clear to round the goalkeeper and open the scoring.

Lynn doubled their advantage before half-time through Dylan Edge after more good work by McQuaid.

Whayman added a third after the interval before Jack Frohawk completed the scoring against the visitors, who had a second player sent off late on.

MoM Eoin McQuaid.