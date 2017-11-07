King’s Lynn Town Reserves dig in for three points

Thurlow Nunn Div One

Team Bury 1 Lynn Res 2

Reserve manager Robbie Back praised the character of his side after they dug in to bring home the three points.

Back said: “Team Bury had a game plan and it did frustrate us at times and we should have been out of sight at half-time, but that’s football.

“I’ve also never seen a team waste so much time when they are 1-1 at home, so it was really frustrating.

“But the lads dug deep and it’s good that we have come from behind twice in the last two games and it shows we have a few strong characters in the team.”

Dylan Edge started his first game back since being out with a hamstring injury and marked his comeback with both of Lynn’s goals in the second half.

Toby Allen went close for Lynn in the first few minutes and Lynn continued to dominate but missed several gilt-edged chances in the first half.

The hosts made it very difficult, putting 10 men behind the ball for the majority of the first half as the first 45 minutes ended goalless.

Lynn continued to dominate the second half, but it was Team Bury who took the lead on the rebound despite a great save by Rix.

The Linnets levelled matters when Edge scored from close range. Their winner came in the dying seconds after Edge fired home from the edge of the 18 yard box.

They host March Town United tomorrow (Wednesday) in the league and Back said: “It will be nice to be back at the Walks again.

“It will be another tough derby game and we have lost to them twice already this season, so we will be looking to some sort of revenge.”

The Reserves have been drawn away to Wroxham in the next round of the League Challenge Cup on Tuesday, December 5.