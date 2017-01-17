King’s Lynn Town Reserves frozen out at Walks

The most severe weather yet of this winter put paid to King’s Lynn Town Reserves’ home match on Saturday.

The Thurlow Nunn League First Division game with new boys Framlingham Town was postponed due to a frozen pitch at The Walks.

East Anglia along with the rest of the country suffered freezing temperatures, snow and sleet over the preceding few days, although the region escaped the worst conditions.

Downham Town also fell victim to the wintry weather at Wisbech St Mary in the First Division.

However, Premier Division games involving the Ghosts and Pedlars went ahead. But there was no joy for the local sides as Fakenham Town lost 4-2 at FC Clacton and Swaffham Town went down away to Felixstowe & Walton United 3-0.

See pages 46 and 47 of today’s paper for details.

Thurlow Nunn League

Premier Division

Team P W D L Pt

Mildenhall T 24 22 0 2 66

Newmarket T 24 15 4 5 49

Felixstowe 22 15 3 4 48

Stanway Rvrs 25 14 5 6 47

Gorleston 19 14 4 1 46

Kirkley & P 24 11 7 6 40

Gt Yarmouth T 23 12 4 7 40

Ipswich Wdrs 25 12 2 11 38

Thetford T 23 11 4 8 37

Brantham Ath 26 9 8 9 35

Saffron W 22 8 6 8 30

Godmanchester 25 8 6 11 30

Fakenham T 25 8 5 12 29

Haverhill 23 7 6 10 27

Walsham le W 24 8 2 14 26

Wivenhoe T 24 5 10 9 25

Ely City 22 6 5 11 23

Hadleigh U 25 6 3 16 21

Long Melford 27 5 6 16 21

FC Clacton 28 5 3 20 18

Swaffham T 26 3 5 18 14

First Division bottom 11

Downham T 22 9 6 7 33

Cornard U 25 8 7 10 31

Team Bury 25 9 1 15 28

Whitton U 26 9 0 17 27

King’s Lynn R 20 7 4 9 25

March T U 25 6 7 12 25

AFC Sudbury 24 6 4 14 22

Debenham LC 22 6 4 12 22

Needham M 27 4 2 21 14

Dereham T 23 3 3 17 12

Leiston 24 2 2 20 8

* Adjustment made