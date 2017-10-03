King’s Lynn Town Reserves go top

THURLOW NUNN

DIVISION ONE

King’s Lynn Town Res 3

Diss Town 2

King’s Lynn Town Reserves boss Robbie Back is refusing to get carried away after seeing his side move to the top of Thurlow Nunn Division One on Saturday.

A brace from Dylan Edge and a Harry Whayman penalty against his former club saw Lynn’s second string triumph despite a late comeback from the visitors.

After the game a delighted Back said: “It’s always nice to see your team top of the table, but it’s all early days and we won’t get be getting carried away.

“I told the lads after that it just goes to show what we can achieve if we keep working hard and having the great togetherness in the squad.

“I was very pleased to see we finished the game with six under-18 lads on the pitch.

“It’s what we are here for, to give these lads experience of senior football and develop them.

“They all did brilliantly and didn’t look out of place on the pitch.”

The reserves went into the game without the services of seven regulars while the trio of Liam Fryatt, Eoin Mcquiad and Tom Mcleish were all on first team duty.

Despite this, the young Linnets still managed to overcome a physical side.

Lynn went ahead when Edge scored after good work from Whayman.

The hosts had several more opportunities to increase their lead and Ryan Lennon could have easily had a first half hat-trick.

Lynn registered a second when a Diss Town defender pulled Edge down in the box and Whayman tucked away the resulting spot kick.

Edge scored Lynn’s third with his second of the afternoon.

It looked as if the game was all wrapped up, but Diss scored two late goals and Lynn were given an anxious last few minutes by the Tangerines.

But Lynn, who host third-placed Woodbridge Town at The Walks, this Saturday, held on to make it five games unbeaten.

King’s Lynn Town Reserves: Watson, South, Noble, English, C. Ward, Stannard, Gray, Dye, Edge, Lennon, Whayman. Subs: Rudland, Upston, Rishwick, Reeve.

Man-of-the-match: Scott English.