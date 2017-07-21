King’s Lynn Town Reserves hit double-figures to lift trophy

King’s Lynn Town Reserves netted their first silverware of the season on Wednesday night.

Lynn’s second string thrashed Wisbech Town Reserves 11-1 to lift the Denis Harris Memorial Trophy, which is also known as the Goalbound Cup.

Goals from Dyan Edge (4), Jack Frohawk (3), Charlie Rudland (2), Chris Ward and Gino Livotti completed a resounding display.

After the game, Wisbech Town Reserves Tweeted: “Well done lads very good young side in the making all the very best for the season ahead.”

The reserves will open their Division One Thurlow Nunn campaign with an away trip to Whitton United on Saturday, August 5.

A young Downham Town team, who were due to play Wroxham last night, went down 3-1 to Reepham Town on Tuesday night with Andy Willmott finding the back of the net.

Downham Town will host its AGM on Tuesday night at the Memorial Field, starting at 7.30pm.

All are welcome to attend. Anyone with items for the agenda should contact the club secretary George Dickson.

Swaffham Town continued their pre-season preparations with a 2-1 victory at Peterborough Northern Star on Tuesday night.

Tomorrow, the Pedlars host Anglian Combination outfit St Andrews at Shoemakers Lane.