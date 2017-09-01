King’s Lynn Town Reserves in Friday night action

King’s Lynn Town Reserves are back in derby action tonight when they travel to Wisbech St Mary in Thurlow Nunn Division One.

Reserves boss Robbie Back, whose side lost 4-2 at March Town United on Tuesday night, is looking forward to another tough test.

Back said: “I’m looking forward to our fourth derby game this season on Friday night.

“It’s usually a very close game between us both and we have both had similar starts to our season.

“We will have to be at very best to get a result.They have a few experienced lads in their team and are a well-drilled outfit.

“The first 20 minutes of any derby game are vital and I am pretty sure it will be fast-paced straight from the first whistle.

“I would have liked to have Ryan Harnwell and Kieran Shipp for this game but it’s looking likely they won’t be both back until Christmas with their injuries.

“We have a fantastic group of young players who will always play their heart out for the football club but it’s going to be a very tough test for them.”

Back felt his side deserved more at March Town United on Tuesday night, where Jack Frohawk was on target with a brace.

“I couldn’t fault the lads’ work rate but we made four simple mistakes,” said Back.

“I don’t like complaining about referees but he didn’t have one of his best games.

“It’s been a tough start for us by the time we play at the Walks again we would have played six games away from home.

“I’m happy with the start we have made so far.”