King’s Lynn Town Reserves make goalkeeping change

King’s Lynn Town Reserves manager Robbie Back has completed the signing of experienced goalkeeper Tommy Rix from Fakenham Town on Wednesday morning.

The deal sees regular reserve shotstopper Luke Pearson move to Clipbush Park in a swap deal.

Pearson has joined the Ghosts on dual registration.

Rix has been a long-serving member at Fakenham, but has chosen to end his love affair at Clipbush Park after nine years with the club.

Reserves boss Robbie Back said: “An experienced goalkeeper is something that I’ve been looking for and Tommy fits the bill perfectly.

“He’s still relatively young for a goalkeeper and he will complement Aaron Watson and help bring him along.

“Luke leaves with our blessings. The lad wants to progress up the non league ladder so hopefully playing a step higher with Fakenham will benefit him.”

Tomorrow, King’s Lynn Town Reserves travel to AFC Sudbury Reserves in Division One of the Thurlow Nunn League.