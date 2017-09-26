King’s Lynn Town Reserves move up to second in league standings

THULOW NUNN

DIVISION ONE

Cornard Utd 0

King’s Lynn Town Res 3

King’s Lynn Town Reserves moved up to second in the table with their third win on the bounce.

Lynn’s second string went into their latest encounter without Jack Frowhawk, who will be missing for several week with a hamstring tear, and Liam Fryatt, who was ruled out through suspension.

Reserves boss Robbie Back said: “Since the Swaffham result, the players have regrouped and put it right.

“We have gone on an unbeaten run and the lads are prepared to run through brick walls for you.

“Last year, there was just Marc Curson and myself, but this year I’m so lucky to have such a great team of helpers around me.”

The visitors went in front when Luke Gray started off a move which ended up with Matty Dye scoring a tremendous goal on the edge of the box with a curling shot in the bottom of the goal.

Lynn dominated the first half and Tommy Rix had very little to do between the posts.

Lynn got their second when a slick ten-pass move ended with Harry Whayman curling a shot into the top corner of the goal.

Dylan Edge added the third goal from a tight angle.

The reserves gave a debut to senior football to under-18 player Emre Upston, who late on had a shot cleared off the line.

Callum South also had a fine game when he came on.

Man-of-the-match: Matty Dye.