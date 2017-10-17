King’s Lynn Town Reserves show character on travels

THURLOW NUNN

DIVISION ONE

FC Holland 1

King’s Lynn Town Res 3

King’s Lynn Town Reserves boss Robbie Back praised the character of his ten-man side as they maintained the pressure at the top of Thurlow Nunn Division One.

Lynn had Kyran Stannard sent off for picking up two yellow cards.

Back said: “The players were absolutely tremendous today and they had to show a lot of character when they went down to ten men.

“There won’t be many teams who go to Holland and win so it’s another good victory for us on the road.”

Lynn’s second string went into the game without the sevices of injured stiker Dylan Edge and Matty Dye, who was away on a coaching course.

Chris Ward began the game playing as a makeshift striker and duly chipped the home goalkeeper to put Lynn ahead.

Ryan Lennon curled home a second before Holland pulled a goal back just before half-time.

Stannard then saw red before Nathan Watson pulled off a stunning point-blank save.

Jack Frohawk was sent clear by Lennon and the youngster made no mistake with the finish to put Lynn 3-1 in front.

The hosts then hit the post from a dubious penalty award before Watson pulled off another fine save.

Holland continued to attack, but the Lynn defence of Frary, Noble, English and McLeish were excellent all afternoon.

Tonight, the reserves travel to March in the Thurlow Nunn Division One Cup.