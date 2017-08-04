King’s Lynn Town Reserves sign Dye from Fakenham

King’s Lynn Town Reserves, who begin their season at Whitton United tomorrow, have signed Matty Dye from fellow Thurlow Nunn League outfit Fakenham Town.
A Foundation Phase Lead Coach at Peterborough United, Dye has made more than 130 appearances for The Ghosts over five seasons.
Lynn Reserves need a minibus driver for away games they must have D1 on their licence. Contact robbie.back@kltown.co.uk
King’s Lynn Town Youth lost 4-1 in their friendly versus Peterborough on Wednesday, Josh Walker scoring for Lynn. The youths were presented beforehand with new tracksuits, sponsored by Duff Morgan in Lynn. Picture to follow on Tuesday.
Almost Done!
Registering with Lynn News means you're ok with our terms and conditions.