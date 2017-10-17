King’s Lynn Town Reserves sign teenage hot shot

New King’s Lynn Town Reserves signing Toby Allen said the chance to be coached by the likes of Ian Culverhouse, Grant Holt and Simon Lappin was too good an opportunity to turn down.

Lynn beat off stiff competition from the likes of Wisbech Town to secure the signature of the teenage hot shot from March Town United.

On the move, Allen, 17, said: “I’m really excited to be joining Lynn and it’s a great opportunity for me.

“There is no team anywhere local that could offer you the chance to be training with the likes of Grant Holt and Simon Lappin twice a week.

“They’re unbelievable players to be learning off and I want to get as far as I can with my football.”

King’s Lynn Town Reserves boss Robbie Back said:”Toby has scored lots of goals for March first team and their under-18 side this season which is an excellent return for somebody of his age.

“Ian (Culverhouse) and myself spoke to Toby before the Hitchin game last week and for Ian to take the time to speak to a young player who I was bringing to the club is brilliant.”