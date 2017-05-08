King’s Lynn Town Reserves taste KO cup glory after Wisbech St Mary win

King’s Lynn Town Reserves are a knockout after beating Wisbech St Mary 1-0 in the final of the Thurlow Nunn League First Division KO Cup on Friday.

Kyran Stannard’s thunderous shot gave Lynn the win at Dereham Town FC.

Boss Robert Back said: “It’s a fantastic feeling to finish the season on a high and to win the league cup is a fantastic achievement for this young squad, also really happy for Kyran Stannard to get the winner he has been one of our unsung heroes this season and doesn’t get the credit sometimes he deserves.

“The whole squad put in a fantastic effort on Friday night but I thought our defence was superb and we didn’t really look like conceding, we had a game plan and the lads stuck to that and deserved the win.

“I would have liked to have done better in the league this season but we were forced to rebuild our squad halfway through the season.

“There have been a lot of changes in our squad and at the football club in general, so to finish in the top half again is great effort from everyone involved and to win a trophy puts the icing on the cake.”

“It has also been pleasing to see players step up into the first team like Wardy, Shippy, Lenny, Pearso, Harny, Mucca and Eoin and they have all done themselves proud and taken their opportunity to impress the new manager. We all love to win football matches and trophies but it’s important at the club that we have a clear pathway from the under 16s straight through to the first team and we now have that in place.

“I would like to thank all my fantastic staff, my right hand man Marc Curson which will be our 15th year of management together, Adam Seal, Mark McInnes, and Robbie Tansley who without them we wouldn’t be where we are. Thanks to our all our sponsors and especially Double G who continually support us year after year.”