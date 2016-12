King’s Lynn Town FC Reserves’ league match away at Leiston Reserves for this weekend (Saturday, Dec 10), has been postponed.

The Linnets have four players in the Norfolk County FA Under 18’s who have a cup tie on the same day.

A new date for the Leiston fixture will be announced in due course.

Tonight (Tuesday) in the Thurlow Nunn League Cup, Lynn Reserves travel to Swaffham Town.